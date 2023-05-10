Netflix’s ‘Queen Cleopatra’ EP Says Controversial Casting Choice “Reflects The Multicultural Nature Of Ancient Egypt”
The EP behind Netflix’s Queen Cleopatra docu-drama has defended the casting of an actor of mixed heritage descent in the title role, stating that Adele James reflects the “multicultural nature of ancient Egypt.” With Queen Cleopatra premiering today as the second instalment of the African Queens…
