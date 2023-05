Much of the early success of the Axis powers of Germany, Italy, and the Japanese empire during World War II was due to their technological advantages in weaponry. The Western Allies and the Soviet Union would eventually catch up and surpass their adversaries in both technology and sheer volume,…



#worldwarii #westernallies #sovietunion #tempo #nazigermanys #mg42 #t34 #franklinroosevelt #arsenalofdemocracy #m4sherman