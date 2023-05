I can't shake Meral's image from my head. The 6-year-old Palestinian was tucked in bed on Monday night by her mom, then woke up in the front seat of an ambulance at a hospital, where the dead bodies of her parents and sibling were unloaded on blood-covered stretchers in the middle of the night. "I…



#meral #palestinian #israeli #gazastrip #pij #israel #gaza #israelis #benjaminnetanyahu #khaderadnan