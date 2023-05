A bracco Italiano named Lepshi won his breed’s debut at the United States’ most prestigious dog show. And dog lovers just might not be the only audience that won’t forget something like that. Related A Life Well Lived Finds Good 'Standing' in Tim McGraw's Timely New Single 05/10/2023 Lepshi…



#italiano #lepshi #timmcgraw #05102023 #italian #ryanwolfe #mcgraw #somethinglikethat #faithhill #stromboli