Video shows Russian soldiers fleeing Bakhmut outskirts, handing 3 square miles back to Ukrainian forces, Ukraine says

A screenshot from aerial footage posted by Ukraine's 3rd Separate Assault Brigade on May 9, 2023. 3rd Separate Assault Brigade/Telegram Ukraine claims to have retaken a portion of Bakhmut, sharing footage of fleeing Russian soldiers. The video backs up a furious rant by a key Russian mercenary,…



#ukraine #bakhmut #russian #yevegnyprigozhin #ukrainskapravda #ukrpravdanews #pravda #prigozhin #telegram #azovregiment