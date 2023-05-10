New York congressman George Santos arrested on criminal charges
Published
Republican representative who flipped district is indicted on 13 counts including fraudFull Article
Published
Republican representative who flipped district is indicted on 13 counts including fraudFull Article
Rep. George Santos , Faces Federal Charges.
Four sources apprised of the situation
told NBC News that the Republican..
NEW YORK — Rep. George Santos surrendered to federal authorities Wednesday morning after being charged with wire fraud, money..