Amid the ongoing writers strike, Vice President Kamala Harris has postponed a town hall event organized by MTV next week, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Harris was scheduled to appear at an event to raise awareness of Mental Health Action Day on May 18 at Cal State Dominguez Hills in…



#kamalaharris #mtv #hollywoodreporter #carson #thr #americanbornchinese #hollywood #whitehousetaskforce #harris #mtvmovietvawards