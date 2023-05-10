Army sergeant who Texas Gov. Abbott wanted to pardon sentenced to 25 years

A Texas man who killed a protester almost three years ago was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years in prison, although the state’s Republican governor has promised to approve a pardon if given the opportunity. Daniel Perry, 35, an Army sergeant, was convicted last month by a Travis County jury of…



#danielperry #army #traviscounty #garrettfoster #austin #gregabbott #perry #traviscountydistrict #joségarza #perryshotfoster