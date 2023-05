U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the debt ceiling at the White House on May 09, 2023 in Washington, DC. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images Biden left the door open to using the 14th amendment to solve the debt ceiling crisis on Tuesday. A clause in the amendment would declare the debt…



#washingtondc #kevinmccarthy #hakeemjeffries #chuckschumer #mitchmcconnell #treasury #janetyellen #democrats #abcnews