TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a sweeping immigration overhaul bill Wednesday, a move that comes weeks ahead of an anticipated run for president and just a day before President Joe Biden's administration plans to end Title 42, a controversial pandemic-era immigration policy that made…



#tallahassee #fla #rondesantis #title42 #desantis #florida #banning #requiring #medicaid #donaldtrump