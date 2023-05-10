Cardi B & Offset’s Daughter Kulture Was Starstruck Meeting Halle Bailey at ‘The Little Mermaid’ Premiere

Disney’s The Little Mermaid made its splashy Hollywood premiere on Monday (May 8), and it was a magical night complete with meeting a princess for Cardi B and Offset’s daughter, Kulture. Related Offset Has a Royal Daddy-Daughter Date With Kulture & Kalea at ‘The Little… 05/10/2023 The little girl…



#disneys #hollywood #cardib #offset #hallebailey #kulture #bailey #twitter #kalea #cardibs