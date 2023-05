Meet the NBA dancers strutting into their Golden years It's halftime at the Golden State Warriors' arena, and the stars are realigning. Steph Curry and his teammates have gone to the locker room, giving up the floor to a crew of sashaying, strutting, seasoned dancers ranging in age from 55 to 77…



#nba #golden #goldenstatewarriors #stephcurry #hardwoodclassics #chasecenter #losangeleslakers #hardwood