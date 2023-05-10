Wall Street Reacts To Today's "Cooler Than Expected" CPI Report: "Supports A June Pause" One look at the market's reaction today tells you all you need to know: with virtually all major banks expecting a 5-handle on headline CPI... 5.1% - Goldman Sachs 5.1% - Citigroup 5.1% - JP Morgan Chase 5.1%…



