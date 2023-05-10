U.K. tabloid admits it unlawfully gathered info on Prince Harry as hacking lawsuit begins

U.K. tabloid admits it unlawfully gathered info on Prince Harry as hacking lawsuit begins

Upworthy

Published

The publisher of British tabloid the Daily Mirror acknowledged and apologized Wednesday for unlawfully gathering information about Prince Harry, saying at the outset of a trial over one of his phone hacking lawsuits that the prince was due “appropriate compensation.” The admission of snooping for…

#dailymirror #princeharry #sexonbeach #davidsherborne #sundaypeople #palmpilots #piersmorgan #morgan #charlesiii #princewilliam

Full Article