UK tabloid apologizes to Prince Harry on first day of new phone hacking trial

The publisher of UK tabloid the Daily Mirror has apologized to Prince Harry for using unlawful methods to gather information about his private life. In court documents published Wednesday on the first day of a phone hacking trial, Mirror Group Newspapers, which is now owned by Reach, said it…



#dailymirror #reach #sundaypeople #dukeofsussex #rupertmurdochs #sun #davidsherborne #highcourt #charlesiii #nikkisanderson