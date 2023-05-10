Tucker Carlson told us he's running for president in 2024. Then he said he was joking. Then he said he's 'fundamentally a dick.'

"I'm fundamentally a dick," Tucker Carlson texted Insider late on Tuesday evening. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images In late-night texts, Tucker Carlson told Insider he was about to launch a 2024 bid before saying it was a joke. The exchange occurred hours after Carlson released a video to Twitter…



#tuckercarlson #twitter #newhampshire #northstar #donaldtrump #trump #ukraine #morningconsult #kevinmccarthy