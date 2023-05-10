‘The Voice’ Free Metaverse Experience Will Let Fans Audition for the Show, Compete in Virtual Music Battles, Win Prizes and More (EXCLUSIVE)
Fans of “The Voice” will soon be able to jump into a new immersive virtual world where they can create music, show off their dancing skills, compete in battles, win digital merch — and even audition to be on an upcoming season of the reality-competition series. “The Voice Studios,” from ITV…
