It’s time for Google’s annual developer conference — and this year, the company has a lot to prove. At Google I/O 2023, we’re expecting to see Google’s normal array of announcements: new features for Maps and Photos, design tweaks to the next version of Android, and a tease of future hardware.…



#google #googleio #mapsandphotos #android #pixel #pixelfold #bard #openai #verge #mountainview