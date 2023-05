E. Jean Carroll's lawyer promised they'll make Trump pay up the $5 million she's owed

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the South Carolina State House in Columbia, S.C., on January 28, 2023. AP Photo/Alex Brandon E. Jean Carroll's lawyer promised Donald Trump will pay up the $5 million in damages he owes. A jury on Tuesday found Trump liable for sexually…



#donaldtrump #columbia #apphotoalexbrandon #trump #carroll #robertakaplan #ejeancarroll #manhattan #savannahguthrie #joetacopina