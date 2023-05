Beyoncé’s first solo tour in seven years kicked off Wednesday in Stockholm, Sweden, with fans scouring social media for any details from the singer’s three-hour show, after she stayed tight-lipped about the specifics in the lead-up to the performance. Beyoncé began her set with the song…



#beyoncé #stockholm #sweden #dangerouslyinlove #renaissance #variety #diva #partition #crazyinlove #loveontop