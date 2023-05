Rita Lee performing in 1988. She got her start with the band Os Mutantes before finding success as a solo artist, selling a reported 55 million records over a career that stretched over half a century. As a member the 1960s band Os Mutantes and later as a solo artist, she drew a following that…



#ritalee #osmutantes #kurtcobain #wales #brazilian #sãopaulo #tropicáliamovement #ovelhanegra #blacksheep #maniaforyou