Disney to Make Hulu Content Available Within Disney+ Platform
Published
The company also said it had reduced operating losses at the streaming business while experiencing a subscriber loss.Full Article
Published
The company also said it had reduced operating losses at the streaming business while experiencing a subscriber loss.Full Article
Disney will be combining Hulu content with Disney+ content into one app in the U.S., CEO Bob Iger announced Wednesday. The company..
Disney chief Bob Iger, in his quarterly earnings call, said Hulu content will be available on Disney+ for subscribers of both..