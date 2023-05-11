Kevin McCarthy cuts ties with George Santos amid indictment
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy told congressional reporters Wednesday evening that he will not support Representative George Santos' reelection bid amid the New York congressman's 13-count federal indictment revealed earlier in the day. Santos was charged by prosecutors in the Eastern District of…
