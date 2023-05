Pakistan has blocked internet access across much of the country – perhaps indefinitely – as protests erupt over the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan. Khan was ousted in 2022, with Pakistan's military playing a role – as it did when he was elected. But Khan is more than a politician: he…



#pakistan #imrankhan #worldcup #protests #netblocks #twitter #accessnow #asiapacific #ramanjitsinghchima #pakistani