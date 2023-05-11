Frustrated Kaitlan Collins Tells Trump ‘You Can’t Keep Saying The Election Was Rigged’ After Umpteenth Time Warning Him

Frustrated Kaitlan Collins Tells Trump ‘You Can’t Keep Saying The Election Was Rigged’ After Umpteenth Time Warning Him

Upworthy

Published

A frustrated CNN’s Kaitlan Collins scolded ex-President Donald Trump for repeatedly and falsely claiming the 2020 election was “rigged.” Collins moderated a CNN town hall at St. Anselm College in New Hampshire Wednesday night, which quickly devolved into a chaotic spectacle that had Collins…

#kaitlancollins #donaldtrump #stanselmcollege #newhampshire #trump #kaitlan #umpteenthtime #mediaite

Full Article