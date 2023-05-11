Supreme Court Roundup: The Supreme Court Should Review and Enjoin the Illinois Gun Ban

On May 1, Justice Amy Coney Barrett directed the State of Illinois and the City of Naperville to respond to the emergency application for injunction pending appellate review filed by the National Association for Gun Rights (NAGR). As I explained in "An Opening Judicial Salvo in Defense of…



#amyconeybarrett #stateofillinois #cityofnaperville #nagr #supremecourt #secondamendment #7thcircuit #stephenmcglynn #sdill #paulclement