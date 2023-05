A Dutch man who was suspected in the 2005 disappearance of 18-year-old American Natalee Holloway is being extradited from Peru to the U.S. in connection with a fraud case, Peru officials said Wednesday. Joran van der Sloot is serving a 28-year prison sentence in Peru for the 2010 killing of a…



#dutch #peru #joranvandersloot #peruvian #holloway #aruba #elizabethholloway #vandersloot #bethholloway #birmingham