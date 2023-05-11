Ukraine drives back Russian forces around Bakhmut, its first significant gains in months
Published
Ukraine has driven Russia's military back from some positions around Bakhmut, according to commanders on both sides, in a small but potentially significant counterattack after months on the backfoot in a brutal battle that has become the focal point of the Kremlin's war. Ukraine's military said…
#ukraine #bakhmut #kremlin #russian #moscow #wagnergroup #yevgenyprigozhin #volodymyrzelenskyy #prigozhin #telegram