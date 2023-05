A Dutch man connected to the unsolved disappearance of Natalee Holloway—the American teen who vanished in Aruba in 2005—will be extradited from Peru to the U.S. to face trial on charges related to an accusation that he attempted to extort the Holloway family after their daughter’s disappearance,…



#dutch #nataleeholloway #aruba #peru #joranvandersloot #vandersloot #bethholloway #natalee #stephanyflores #vanderslootand