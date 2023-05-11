Why Australia and Israel compete in Eurovision, the worldâ€™s biggest live music event

The News The Eurovision Song Contest â€” a nearly 70-year-old competition that has catapulted bands like ABBA and singer Celine Dion to world fame â€” is underway in the British city of Liverpool. Twenty-six countries will have the chance to compete at the grand final on Saturday to bring home the topâ€¦



#celinedion #liverpool #eurovision #northamericans #ukraine #unitedkingdom #spain #israel #noneuropean #ebu