Britain will send Storm Shadow cruise missiles to Ukraine, giving it dramatically enhanced range to strike at Russian positions deep in occupied territory

A MBDA Storm Shadow/Scalp missile at the Farnborough Airshow, UK on July 17, 2018. Ben Stansall/AFP Photo The UK Defense Secretary confirmed Britain would send Ukraine Storm Shadow long-range missiles. Ukraine has repeatedly asked for weapons to hit Russian positions deep behind the front line.…



#farnboroughairshow #benstansallafpphoto #defense #ukrainestormshadow #ukraine #russian #stormshadow #benwallace #western #crimea