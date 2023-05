William Bardeen, the New York Times’ chief strategy officer, will become the publication’s new chief financial officer, the Times announced in a release today (May 10). In Bardeen’s strategy position, which he assumed in 2018, the executive oversaw business development, investing, financial…



#williambardeen #times #bardeen #wordle #athletic #rolandcaputo #willbardeen #meredithkopitlevien #harvarduniversity #cfo