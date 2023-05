Defeated Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake told her supporters that she had some "bombshells" to share with them about her legal case challenging the result of the midterms election in Arizona. In November last year, Lake, who ran for the GOP with Donald Trump's endorsement, lost the…



#karilake #arizona #donaldtrump #democrat #katiehobbs #maricopacounty #lake #supremecourt #arizonasupremecourt #twitter