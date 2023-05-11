Brett Favre sued a sportscaster who accused him of 'stealing from poor people in Mississippi.' They settled after an apology

Retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre is ending a lawsuit against sportscaster Pat McAfee after McAfee publicly apologized Thursday for his previous on-air statements that Favre had been “stealing from poor people in Mississippi” in a welfare misspending case. Favre and McAfee both announced the…



#nfl #brettfavre #patmcafee #mcafee #mississippi #patmcafeeshow #favre #shannonsharpe #shadwhite #foxsports