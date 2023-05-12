Insiders Load Up on These 2 Dividend Stocks With Impressive Yields of 8% or More

Legendary investor Peter Lynch has a straightforward perspective on corporate insiders and their actions in the stock market. He put it simply: insiders may sell shares for a range of reasons, but they only buy shares when they believe the price is going to rise. Keeping a close watch on insiders’…



#peterlynch #insiders #tipranks #plainsgpholdings #paa #plainsgp #northerngreatplains #dakotas #montana #saskatchewan