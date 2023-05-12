Daryl McCormack and Naomi Ackie to Receive Trophée Chopard Honor During Cannes Film Festival

Chopard has selected a pair of rising stars to honor during the Cannes Film Festival. Naomi Ackie and Daryl McCormack are set to receive the luxury jeweler’s Trophée Chopard honor during a May 19 ceremony held at Carlton Hotel’s Beach Club during the Cannes Film Festival. As official partner of…



#cannesfilmfestival #naomiackie #darylmccormack #trophéechopard #carltonhotels #beachclub #chopard #marioncotillard #léaseydoux #dianekruger