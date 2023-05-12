Elon Musk’s Alleged Replacement for Twitter CEO is Already Under Fire

AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell NBCUniversal executive Linda Yaccarino found herself under fire from both the political left and right on Thursday after it was reported that she was in discussion with billionaire Elon Musk to replace him as Twitter CEO. Several news outlets reported on Thursday that…



#rebeccablackwell #nbcuniversal #lindayaccarino #elonmusk #yaccarino #worldeconomicforums #twitter #wef #splc #michaeledisonhayden