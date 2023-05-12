What we know about the OPP officer killed in Bourget, Ont.
Sgt. Eric Mueller, the OPP officer shot and killed in eastern Ontario on Thursday, was seriously injured in the line of duty years ago while trying to make an arrest.Full Article
A Bourget, Ont. woman is sharing details of a shooting in the small village east of Ottawa that left one Ontario Provincial Police..
One Ontario Provincial Police officer is dead and two others injured after a shooting in the village of Bourget, just east of..