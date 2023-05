Shares of Walt Disney (DIS -0.24%) are trading down 8% over the last month, with most of the fall coming after the company's fiscal second-quarter earnings report on Wednesday. The House of Mouse reported a revenue increase of 13% year over year, with even stronger growth in profits. What seemed…



#waltdisney #houseofmouse #disney #bobiger #bobchapek #marvelentertainment #marvel #espn #abc #jpmorganchase