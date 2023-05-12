These were the top baby names of 2022

ViewExpect to hear a lot of parents calling for Olivia and Liam over the next couple of years. They were the top baby names for 2022, according to the Social Security Administration.
Olivia has been the top name for a girl since 2019. Liam has a longer reign at No. 1— with six years on top of the list. In the past decade,...
