Kylie Minogue Will Explore ‘Club Abandon’ and a ‘Melancholic High’ in New Album ‘Tension’

Kylie Minogue’s new album “Tension” will be out Sept. 22 via BMG, the pop singer revealed on Friday. The album, her first since 2020’s “Disco,” is described as a blend of “personal reflection, club abandon and melancholic high” by the Australian pop singer who also shared the artwork and…



#kylieminogues #bmg #australian #minogue #richardbiffstannard #disco #duckblackwell #padampadam #twitter #oliverheldens