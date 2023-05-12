Biden administration calls on colleges to address K-12 learning loss

ViewThe Biden administration is calling on colleges and universities to use 15% of the money they receive over the next two years through the Federal Work-Study program to help address K-12 learning loss.
In a letter sent from the Department of Education, colleges are being encouraged to help schools with tutors, mentors,...
ViewThe Biden administration is calling on colleges and universities to use 15% of the money they receive over the next two years through the Federal Work-Study program to help address K-12 learning loss.