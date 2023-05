In 2000, when UPN landed The Hughleys from ABC as well as Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Roswell from The WB Network, industry insiders dubbed it the “Used Parts Network.” Flash forward two decades and The CW’s roster of homegrown scripted originals has tumbled from 18 in the 2021-22 broadcast…



#abc #wbnetwork #usedpartsnetwork #cbsstudios #warnerbrostv #nexstar #warners #amc #fboyisland #hollywoodreporter