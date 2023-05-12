Linda Yaccarino told Elon Musk onstage at a marketing conference: ‘I have to push you a little.’ He picked her as Twitter’s new CEO
A month before Twitter CEO Elon Musk announced NBCUniversal ad executive Linda Yaccarino as his replacement, she interviewed him onstage in Florida—and showed some backbone. At several points during the interview at the “Twitter 2.0: From Conversations to Partnerships” conference in April, a less…
