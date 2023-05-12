Robot salad making: Customers can watch machine make meals at Naperville’s new Sweetgreen restaurant

Sweetgreen opened its new downtown Naperville location with something no other restaurant in the healthy fast-food chain offers: robot salad making. Dubbed an “Infinite Kitchen,” orders can be placed at computer kiosks and are filled as customers watch the massive machine do the work. “This is a…



#naperville #infinitekitchen #nicholasjammet #caesar #mainstreet #spyce #jonathanneman #nalarobotics #mallofindiaon #route59