Celsius Web Services: The Billion-Dollar Plan That Could Have Saved The Network From Bankruptcy

According to a report from The Block, Celsius Network, a cryptocurrency lending company that filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last year, had attempted to raise $1 billion for a project called Celsius Web Services (CWS). CWS aimed to offer generic versions of Celsius’s yield and custody-focused…



#blockcelsiusnetwork #chapter11 #celsiuswebservices #cws #anewworld #goldmansachs #abudhabi #alexmashinsky #celsius #letitiajames