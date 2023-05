[1/2] Police officers riding motorbikes patrol near the venue of the G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors' meeting, in Niigata, Japan, May 11, 2023. REUTERS/Issei Kato WASHINGTON, May 12 (Reuters) - Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) countries are set to issue a statement of concern…



#niigata #isseikato #hiroshima #g7 #taiwan #unitedkingdom