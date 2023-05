I Europe’s interests to follow America into a conflict over Taiwan? The suggestion by Emmanuel Macron, president of France, that perhaps it is not provoked anger on both sides of the Atlantic. But many French business leaders will quietly agree with Mr Macron’s intention: to defuse tensions…



#taiwan #emmanuelmacron #atlantic #hermèsinternational #kering #pernodricard #worldchinaexposure #riotinto #australian #qualcomm