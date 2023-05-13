Stellantis, LGES implementing 'contingency plans' for battery plant in Canada

Stellantis, LGES implementing 'contingency plans' for battery plant in Canada

Upworthy

Published

Automaker Stellantis and South Korea's LG Energy Solution (LGES) are implementing "contingency plans" related to a more-than C$5 billion ($3.7 billion) battery plant investment in Canada because the federal government has not delivered on its promises, a Stellantis spokesperson said on Friday. "As…

#automakerstellantis #lgenergysolution #stellantis #canadiangovernment #lges #champagne #canadians #finance #chrystiafreeland #ottawa

Full Article