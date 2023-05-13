Germany announces $3 billion military aid package for Ukraine before possible Zelenskyy visit

BERLIN -- Germany will provide Ukraine with additional military aid worth more than 2.7 billion euros ($3 billion), including tanks, anti-aircraft systems and ammunition, the government said Saturday. The announcement came as preparations were underway in Berlin for a possible first visit to…

